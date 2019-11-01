|
Eleftheria Tassopoulos
Lansing - Age 82, passed away October 30, 2019. She was born August 25, 1937, in Chrisohori, Greece, to the late George and Panayota Garinis.
Eleftheria lived life for her family and through her faith; living life with hope and joy. Welcoming all, especially in their time of need: with love, hugs, a smile, and understanding. Her passion was cooking. She would feed anyone and everyone! Eleftheria spent 40+ years in the restaurant business as co-owner of The Best Steak House in Lansing. She was an avid gardener whose house was commonly referred to as "the house with all the flowers" by the neighborhood and passers-by.
She is survived by her children, Andreas (Melissa Houghton) Tassopoulos and Dimos Tassopoulos; grandchildren, Yanni and Lydia Tassopoulos; brothers, Dino, Yanni, and Tassos Garinis; sisters, Helen Garinis and Dimtrara Matheos; and many nieces, nephews, and other extended family members. She was preceded in death by her husband, Yanni Tassopoulos; siblings, Aristidis, Thanassis, and Christina Garinis; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, George and Maria Tassopoulos.
The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 1701 E. Saginaw St., Lansing. Interment will take place in Deepdale Memorial Gardens. Her family will receive relatives and friends from 5-8 p.m. on Tuesday at the Estes-Leadley Greater Lansing Chapel, where a Trisagion service will be held at 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Holy Dormition Orthodox Monastery, 3389 Rives Eaton Rd., Rives Junction, MI 49277.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019