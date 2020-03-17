|
|
Elena (Pizana) Torrey
Lansing - Elena was born on June 15, 1962 to Mary (Delapaz) and Ezekiel Pizana in Lansing. She passed away on March 16, 2020 at the age of 57. Eleana is survived by her husband, Timothy Torrey; son, Antonio Ledesma; brothers, Johnnie (Deanna) Cumpian, Bill (Jolynn) Alex, Ed (Cindy) Alex, Tom (Kathleen) Pizana. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ezekiel and Mary (Delapaz) Pizana; brother, Jim Alex. Funeral services will be held Monday, March 23, 2020 at 12 p.m. at the Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes, 900 E. Michigan Ave., Lansing, MI. The family will receive friends at the chapel one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to American Diabetes Association, 20700 Civic Center Dr., Suite 100, Southfield, MI 48076. Memories and online condolences may be shared with the family at www.grlansing.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Mar. 17 to Mar. 22, 2020