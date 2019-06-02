|
Rev. Elizabeth Grimshaw
Haslett, MI - Elizabeth Anne Jones Grimshaw died in her home on Lake Lansing in the arms of her family on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at 5:20pm. She was 59 years old, born October 4, 1959, the feast day of Saint Francis of Assisi. Shortly after finishing her sabbatical project website http://www.alittlechildshallleadus.com in November, she learned she had metastatic urothelial cancer. Despite the efforts of her many dedicated and skilled caregivers, she suffered frequent setbacks related to its progression and the complications of treatment. The support of Hospice and presence of family and friends greatly eased the pain and suffering of leaving her body when she so desperately wanted to continue her work and loving relationships.
She was born in Glendale, CA while her father, James D. Jones was in medical school. Her mother, Mary (Farley) was a musician and teacher. Her sister Margaret was born in Grand Rapids, MI while their father was an intern at Grand Rapids Osteopathic Hospital. They settled in Danville, IL. Beth met David Grimshaw backstage at Danville High School before a concert where they both were performing in 1976. It was a seminal moment, and the beginning of their 43-year love affair. They dated through college at Butler University and were married by their Youth Pastor at First Presbyterian Church in Danville on June 6, 1981.
After Butler, where her degree was in Music Education (1981), they moved to East Lansing, MI, where she earned a Masters in Family and Child Ecology at Michigan State University (1984) with a focus on Children's Spirituality and gave birth to their three children (1984, 86, & 89). During that time, she worked as a Director of Christian Education and later as Patient Representative at a local hospital. After David's education finished, they moved to Decatur, GA, where Beth earned a Master of Divinity with honors at Columbia Theological Seminary, graduating in 1996.
She was Ordained in the United Church of Christ in Haslett, MI in 1999 and served as Pastor of Children and Youth, helping that Church revitalize their Christian Education and Youth Programs, starting their now 20-year tradition of Mission Trips.
Later, she served at Pilgrim UCC in Lansing, getting Grants from the Lilly Foundation to Formulate Mission Curricula for Youth and a Guide to cultivating Children and Youth Programs in Faith Communities, respectively. She then was Director of Pastoral Care Services at Ingham Regional Medical Center in Lansing. For Advent in 2010, she did Pulpit Supply for Leslie Congregational UCC, and fell in love with that congregation, especially their openness, love and care of their children. In 2011, she accepted a call to be their Pastor, and served them until her passing, her last services being this years' Palm Sunday, Good Friday, and Easter.
Throughout her life, from age 16, she served as accompanist for youth in solo and ensemble contests, directed children's choirs, and performed in the pit for high school musicals. It was one of her greatest joys to be with these youth and support music education. She was an amazing communicator, counsellor, interpreter of the word and administer of the sacraments. She took such joy in participating in Baptisms, Weddings, and Communion. They had such a mystical, profound meaning for her. In our collective life, her gift of hospitality truly manifested in being one to whom all would come. Her home and presence was refuge to countless people. She liked her name, which means House in Hebrew, and with Beth-el (House of God).
She is preceded in death by parents Jim and Mary (Farley) Jones, beloved aunt Betty (Farley) Ploeger, cousin Joanna Ploeger, and grandparents. She is survived by her husband David, children Benjamin (Morgan), Ashley Lindquist (Dan), and Kelsey (AJ Gunn). She loved being "Bubbie" to her grandsons William and James Lindquist. Other surviving relatives are sister Margaret (Phillip Schroeder), Aunt Lois Shuford (Bob), and many cousins.
There will be a celebration of her ministry at Leslie Congregational UCC, 121 Bellevue ST, Leslie, MI 49251 during the 10:30 service this Sunday, June 2 followed by a meal and visitation from 1-3. All are welcome to attend. Her Memorial Service will be on July 14 at The Peoples Church, 200 West Grand River, East Lansing, MI 48823 at 4pm followed by a reception at the Kellogg Hotel and Conference Center on the Campus of Michigan State University, 219 S. Harrison Rd, East Lansing, MI 48824.
Memorials can be directed to support your local faith community youth and children's programs, supporting the use of Beth's website http://www.alittlechildshallleadus.com, or working with and supporting the Human Rights Campaign, which she and David have supported for many years. Arrangements entrusted to Vickers Leslie Funeral Home, 109 N. Church St./P.O. Box 503, Leslie, MI 49251. 517-878-6600.
Published in Lansing State Journal on June 2, 2019