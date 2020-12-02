Elizabeth J. Morley
Delta Twp. - Elizabeth Jeanne Morley
Born September 21, 1931 at home on Cleo St, Lansing, MI to John and Josie (Mras) Shulick, passed Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 at home in the arms of her children and grandchildren. Graduated from St. Mary's Cathedral High School class of 1949. Grew up in a loving family of 5 sisters and 3 brothers. She wed Frederic Keith Morley whom she had met while employed at Michigan Bell Telephone Co., on Jan. 20, 1951. Betty traveled as a young bride in his early military service returning to raise her family in Lansing and Saginaw, MI. They were members of Holy Cross and St. Gerard Catholic Churches and St. Thomas Aquinas-Saginaw while raising 8 children.
Surviving in the beauty of her memory: her loving husband of 70 years, Keith, her children: Michelle (David) Barker, Sharon (Ray) Wohlfeil, Frederic K. II (Cindy), Michael (Val), Barbara (Judge Raymond) Voet, Anne Hooper, all of MI and Mary Morley of CO; son in law Allan Mitchell, TN; 22 grandchildren: Andy (Sally), Jason, Amy (Kimber), Scott (Kimberly), Brian, Lisa (Jason), Aaron (Sarah), Luke (Katie), Dr. Morlee (Adam), Holly (Dean), Austin, Beth, Mitch, Lizzie, Ken (Karaghen), Joe, Mary, Dr Megan (Garrett), Tyler (Megan), Alison (Adam), Stephen, Matthew; 22 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild, Sisters: Mary DiSante, Helen Hundt, In Laws: Mary Ann Shulick, Robert Morley, Karla Reilly, and Nancy Morley, many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death: her daughters baby Mary Elizabeth and Susan Elizabeth Mitchell; her parents, in laws: Frederic and Agnes Morley, brothers: John, Tom, Don, sisters: Rosemary, Joanna, Eleanor, brother in law, Jack Morley. A heartfelt thank you to her McLaren Hospice workers, who helped with her care these last months blessedly in her own home.
The Funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 11:00AM at St. Gerard Catholic Church with Rev. Fr. John Klein as celebrant. A Rosary will be prayed at 10:30AM at the church. Rite of committal will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. A time of gathering will be Friday 4-7PM at Palmer Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Homes, Delta Chapel, 6020 W. Saginaw.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Gerard Catholic Church or Kennedy's Disease Association, P.O. Box 1105, Coarsegold, CA 93614-1105, https://www.kennedysdisease.org/get-involved/donate-now
