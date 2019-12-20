|
Elizabeth Jamo
East Lansing - Elizabeth Jamo, 62, passed from present time into eternity on December 11, 2019, at home in the arms of her loving family. With grace and strength she fought a challenging twenty month battle against an aggressive brain tumor. Liz, the seventh of eight Koepke children, was born in Chicago, IL on November 22, 1957, and raised in Plymouth, MI where she attended Catholic grade school and graduated from Plymouth Salem High School in 1975. Liz was deeply rooted in family, friends and community. She was kind to everyone, no exceptions. Liz had an undergraduate degree in business and spent her career working in various business accounting and financial management roles, as well as several positions within the East Lansing Public Schools before taking an early retirement in 2015 to manage son Benjamin's dental practice. She dedicated time and brought great energy to volunteer projects and organizations. Liz truly loved life, had an unwavering positive outlook and strong faith. She enjoyed traveling, anything from the big city to wilderness adventures. In addition to traveling, a pillar of Liz's life was music; she played piano and flute. Listening to both recorded and live music was a regular family activity. Liz's motto throughout her illness paralleled how she lived - with an Open Mind, a Grateful Heart, and No Limits on what could be achieved. Liz is survived by her husband James, daughter Cristina, and son Benjamin. Surviving family, Paula Koepke, Ann Arbor, MI, Peter Koepke (children Claire and Gavin), Newburg, NY, Thomas Koepke (wife Deborah, children Elena and Ross), Stanton, MI, Jane Cartwright (husband Jack, children Jackie and Katie) Seaside, OR, Kathryn Koepke (husband John Osburn), Portland, OR, and Christopher Koepke (wife Elizabeth Clark, daughter Maya), Baltimore, MD. She was preceded in death by her brother William and her parents Russ and Ruth. To read full obituary, celebration of life plans and leave online condolences please visit - Gorsline Runciman at www.greastlansing.com. Memorial donations can be made to: Head for the Cure in Elizabeth Jamo's honor.
