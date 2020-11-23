Elizabeth L. Hall



East Lansing - Elizabeth L. "Betty" Hall was born in Duluth, Minnesota on February 12, 1927 and she died peacefully on November 11 , 2020 with her family by her side. She was a Christian, wife, devoted mother, and an educator with a love for the written word. Her parents were Lawrence Walter and Margaret (Grogan) Brown and Betty was the youngest of 6 children. She was always proud to have been born on Lincoln's birthday. She grew up in the small town of North St. Paul, Minnesota. She received her B.S. degree in Education from University of Minnesota in 1950. She taught high school English for 4 years and worked in college and hospital libraries before marriage. She married Douglas W. Hall on December 27, 1957 at First Congregational Church of Amherst, Massachusetts. Douglas was a Canadian, finishing his 2 years as a math instructor at Amherst College. Since Douglas had accepted a position as assistant professor of math at Michigan State University, they soon moved to East Lansing, where they lived for all of their married life, and where they brought up their three beloved children, Alan, Don and Jean. Betty felt privileged to be a stay-at-home mom, especially enjoying happy childhood years. During the middle school years of her children, she studied American literature at M.S.U. and received the M.A. degree in English in 1975. She loved reading poems and stories to her own and neighborhood children. Looking for new activities after her children were grown, she worked for 5 years as childrens' librarian at Bailey School (now closed), and 4 years at the East Lansing Public Library. As a community volunteer, she drove for Meals on Wheels, sewed baby blankets for Sparrow Hospital Auxiliary and worked with reading teachers at several schools. She was also active as an elder and a deacon at Eastminster Presbyterian Church. She gained lasting friendships over many years as a member and leader of the East Lansing Women's Club. She had a bright smile and was a welcoming hostess. Betty is survived by her husband Douglas and their three children Alan, Don and Jean. She is also survived by: Alan's daughter April, her husband Ray and their daughters Madeline, Amelia and Tatum, and son Nolan; Alan and Carol's children Austin (Brittany), Chelsea (Will) and their daughter Elizabeth Lynne, and Dallas; Don and Maria's children Geoff, Amy, Lauren (James) and Annie. Interment of ashes will be in Eastminster Presbyterian's Memorial Gardens. She was a kind soul who will be missed by many people.









