Elizabeth (Libby) M. Otis
Lansing - Elizabeth (Libby) M. Otis of Lansing, Ml and Venice, FL. Age 70 died at home on July 26, 2020.
A lovely lady, who leaves behind her grieving husband, Michael and dog, Phoebe, who will miss her forever. Also, important to her, is a large cadre of friends who she loved, near and far.
Almost 40 years ago, Libby received the most generous gift from an unknown person, a kidney which was transplanted in December 1981. This allowed her to have a full life and enjoy all that came her way. She fought hard to protect that kidney, which was named Felicity, and struggled with the consequences. She was valiant and strong.
Libby was a graduate of MSU College of Education and worked as a teacher until she decided she wanted to go to law school. She graduated, with honors, from Cooley Law School and became a member of the State Bar of Michigan. She was remarkably smart and talented though she would have disputed that.
Rather than flowers, please consider a donation to MSU College of Veterinary Medicine- Lucky Fund, The National Kidney Foundation
of Michigan or the Capital Area Humane Society. If you have not already, sign up as an organ donor, Give the Gift of Life.
Due to Covid there will be no memorial service at this time.