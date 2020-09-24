Elizabeth "Betty" M. Schafer
Westphalia - Elizabeth "Betty" Mary Schafer, age 97, of Westphalia, passed away peacefully on September 22, 2020. Betty was born in Fowler, the daughter of Joseph W. and Anna R. (Werner) Thelen. She was a devoted member of St. Mary's Catholic Church and the Christian Mother's Society. Betty is preceded in death by her parents; beloved husband of 60 years, Raymond; son, Gerry Schafer; siblings, Paul (Mary Jane) Thelen, Leon Thelen, Alvin Thelen, Don Thelen, and Jerry Thelen; in-laws, Evelyn Thelen, Bernard Fox, and Richard Andrews. She is survived by her children, Mary (Roger) Dershem, Janet (Brent) Coffman, Rick (Patti) Schafer, Bob (Doris) Schafer, and Ron (Karen) Schafer; 16 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; siblings, Stanley Thelen, Doris Andrews, Loretta (Jerry) Halm, Therese (Jules) Poirer, Francis (Jeanette) Thelen, and Marie Fox; in-laws, Bertine Thelen, Marie Thelen, and Mildred Schafer; and many special nieces and nephews. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Eric Weber at 10:30 a.m., Friday, September 25, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Westphalia. Rite of Committal will follow at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the St. Mary's Funeral Chapel, 210 N. Westphalia Street, Westphalia. For those unable to attend the funeral mass on Friday in person, a live stream of the service will be available at https://m.youtube.com/channel/UCuOZ_q2qLgUabxp0N_9KPlA
and also on the St. Mary's Facebook page.
