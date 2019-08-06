Services
Peters & Murray Funeral Home
301 E Jefferson St
Grand Ledge, MI 48837
(517) 627-2147
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Peters & Murray Funeral Home
301 E Jefferson St
Grand Ledge, MI 48837
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Peters & Murray Funeral Home
301 E Jefferson St
Grand Ledge, MI 48837
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
7:30 PM
Peters & Murray Funeral Home
301 E Jefferson St
Grand Ledge, MI 48837
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Wacousta Community United Methodist Church
9180 Herbison Road
Eagle (Watertown Twp.), MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Rosier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Marie Rosier


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth Marie Rosier Obituary
Elizabeth Marie Rosier

Eagle - Elizabeth "Betty" Marie Rosier, 95, born August 16, 1923 in Watertown Twp., Clinton Co., MI, daughter to A. Earle and Mabel (Wesseler) Rowland, passed away on August 3, 2019. Betty was a retired secretary for Wacousta Elementary, Grand Ledge Public Schools; member of Wacousta Community United Methodist Church and United Methodist Women, and past matron and life member of the Wacousta Chapter #133 O.E.S. She enjoyed playing cards, traveling, square dancing with Whirl-A-Ways Club, and spending time with the family at their cottage on Middle Lake.

Betty is survived by her son Russell Rosier (Barbara Ryden), daughters, Carolyn (Don) Jones and Marjorie (Mark) Gober; 8 grandchildren: Andy (D'rtania) Rosier, Jason Preidis, Angela Frazier, Gabriel (Emily) White, Megan (Ryan) Keast, Chad Gober, Corri (Matt) Mooney, and Caleb Gober; 13 great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, Richard (2016) and her brother Robert Rowland.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, August 8, 2019 - 11:00 a.m. at Wacousta Community United Methodist Church, 9180 Herbison Road, Eagle (Watertown Twp.). Interment at Wacousta Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Peters & Murray Funeral Home, Grand Ledge on Wednesday, August 7th from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., with O.E.S. services beginning 7:30 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Wacousta Community United Methodist Church or Sparrow Hospice. Online condolences may be shared at www.petersandmurrayfuneralhome.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on Aug. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now