|
|
Elizabeth Marie Rosier
Eagle - Elizabeth "Betty" Marie Rosier, 95, born August 16, 1923 in Watertown Twp., Clinton Co., MI, daughter to A. Earle and Mabel (Wesseler) Rowland, passed away on August 3, 2019. Betty was a retired secretary for Wacousta Elementary, Grand Ledge Public Schools; member of Wacousta Community United Methodist Church and United Methodist Women, and past matron and life member of the Wacousta Chapter #133 O.E.S. She enjoyed playing cards, traveling, square dancing with Whirl-A-Ways Club, and spending time with the family at their cottage on Middle Lake.
Betty is survived by her son Russell Rosier (Barbara Ryden), daughters, Carolyn (Don) Jones and Marjorie (Mark) Gober; 8 grandchildren: Andy (D'rtania) Rosier, Jason Preidis, Angela Frazier, Gabriel (Emily) White, Megan (Ryan) Keast, Chad Gober, Corri (Matt) Mooney, and Caleb Gober; 13 great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, Richard (2016) and her brother Robert Rowland.
Funeral services were held August 8, 2019 - 11:00 a.m. at Wacousta Community United Methodist Church, Eagle (Watertown Twp.). Interment at Wacousta Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Wacousta Community United Methodist Church or Sparrow Hospice. Online condolences may be shared at www.petersandmurrayfuneralhome.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on Sept. 8, 2019