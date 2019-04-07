Services
Elizabeth "Betty" Pillar

Elizabeth "Betty" Pillar Obituary
Elizabeth "Betty" Pillar

East Lansing - age 97, passed away on April 3, 2019. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 11 AM at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 955 Alton Rd. in East Lansing. The family will welcome guests one hour prior to the service. A committal service will occur at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Alzheimer's Great Lakes Chapter. The family is being served by Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes. Online condolences may be left at www.greastlansing.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Apr. 7, 2019
