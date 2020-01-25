|
Ella Mae Waller-Vincent-Sanders
Ella Mae Waller-Vincent-Sanders, age 90, went home to meet with the heavenly Father and with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on January 22, 2020. Ella Mae was born on December 21, 1929, in Sawyerville, Alabama. She was preceded in death by her son Jesse Waller; her parents Fletcher (Pop) Waller and Rosanna Hill; three brothers, AC Waller, Rev. Jesse Pitts, and Willie C Waller; aunts and uncles in Alabama, and especially Rachel (Aunt Tee) and Michael (Uncle Mike) Wormley of Kalamazoo, Michigan. Ella Mae, beloved wife of the late Sylvester Vincent and the late Rev. DeLewis Sanders; loving mother of Roy (Johnny) Waller, Joseph Waller, Jay Vincent, and James (Sam) Vincent; dear and loving grandmother of Joseph Phillip Waller, Jayson Vincent, Julius Vincent, Jayla Vincent, Arielle Vincent, James Vincent, Jordique Vincent, Jarren Vincent, Jamari Waller, Jay Waller, and Chucky Sanders; dear great grandmother of Naomi Vincent, Nyla Vincent, Kaden Vincent, Jackson Vincent; and many nieces and nephews in Alabama and Kalamazoo, Michigan, including Michael Echols and Kevin Echols. Ella Mae raised her five sons with the help of two particular Bible verses: "Train up a child in the way he should go and, when he is old, he will not depart from it." Proverbs 22:6, and
"Children obey your parents in the Lord; for this is right. Honor thy father and mother (which is the first commandment with promise), that it may be well with thee, and thou mayest live long on the earth." Ephesians 6:1-3. Ella Mae was proud of her five sons and proud that God blessed Jay Vincent and Sam Vincent to play in the National Basketball Association. Ella Mae was proud of the approximately seventy-five foster children she provided love, shelter, and the love and knowledge of the Lord Jesus Christ to in her twenty years of service to the Lansing, Michigan community as a foster parent. She received an award in 1993 from the 100 Black Women Greater Lansing Chapter in recognition of how her "special commitment to the family unit has helped them persevere to successfully develop a loving, nurturing environment in which all family members could achieve. This award is presented in tribute to the Black family as the foundation of our historical experience as African Americans."
The family wishes to extend its deepest appreciation to Compassus Hospice and Palliative Care for fulfilling their mission "to bring comfort, dignity, and honor to the end of life's journey."
Planning for a Celebration of Life Memorial for Ella Mae is currently under way for Saturday, February 29, 2020, when Sam Vincent returns from the Middle East. The church and time will be released at a later date.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020