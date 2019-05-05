Resources
More Obituaries for Ella Longpre
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ella May Longpre


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ella May Longpre Obituary
Ella May Longpre

- - Ella May Longpre' passed on 4/15/19 in Anthem, Arizona. Born 3/9/1942 in Lansing, Michigan to Lawrence O.D. Hoskins and Doris Irene Hoskins (Phillips). She is preceded in death by her parents Lawrence and Doris Hoskins, her . brother Thomas Arthur Hoskins and Brother-in-Law Kevin de Jesus.

She is survived by Son Eric Thomas Longpre' (Mary), Sisters Kathie de Jesus (Kevin Deceased), Treasa Muma ( L.J. Muma). and many nieces, nephews, and cousins

A 1960 graduate of Dimondale High School, Ella May started her career working for Meridian Township, then working for Ingham county serving as the Ingham County Deputy Clerk/ Elections Coordinator for 18 years. An avid sun worshipper, swimmer and Shuffleboard player, Ella May spent her retirement years among her many friends in Texas.

Ella May will live on in all our hearts forever, we will miss her lovely smile and her kind, generous nature.

In honoring Ella May's wishes there will be no memorial service. Donations in her memory to would make her smile.
Published in Lansing State Journal on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.