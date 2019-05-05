|
Ella May Longpre
- - Ella May Longpre' passed on 4/15/19 in Anthem, Arizona. Born 3/9/1942 in Lansing, Michigan to Lawrence O.D. Hoskins and Doris Irene Hoskins (Phillips). She is preceded in death by her parents Lawrence and Doris Hoskins, her . brother Thomas Arthur Hoskins and Brother-in-Law Kevin de Jesus.
She is survived by Son Eric Thomas Longpre' (Mary), Sisters Kathie de Jesus (Kevin Deceased), Treasa Muma ( L.J. Muma). and many nieces, nephews, and cousins
A 1960 graduate of Dimondale High School, Ella May started her career working for Meridian Township, then working for Ingham county serving as the Ingham County Deputy Clerk/ Elections Coordinator for 18 years. An avid sun worshipper, swimmer and Shuffleboard player, Ella May spent her retirement years among her many friends in Texas.
Ella May will live on in all our hearts forever, we will miss her lovely smile and her kind, generous nature.
In honoring Ella May's wishes there will be no memorial service. Donations in her memory to would make her smile.
Published in Lansing State Journal on May 5, 2019