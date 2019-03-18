|
Ella Meerman
Grand Ledge - Ella ("Ellie") Yvonne Meerman, age 72, of Grand Ledge, MI, passed away peacefully on February 27, 2019 at Valley Baptist Hospital in Harlingen, Texas.
Ellie was born in Detroit, Michigan but grew up in Eaton Rapids, MI. She was the daughter of George and Ethel Green. She is preceded in death by both parents and her siblings.
Ellie is survived by her husband of 48 years, Floyd Meerman, a daughter Karen (Steve) Palmiter, a son, Floyd Meerman II, three step-daughters, Sandy (Gordon) Adamski, Wendy (Kerry) Chapman, and Shelly (Larkin) Lottes, and a step-son, Michael (Angie) Meerman. Ellie had 13 grandchildren and had great-grandchildren as well.
Ellie graduated from Eaton Rapids High School and attended Lansing Community College and Davenport University. She then became a secretary for the State of Michigan. She was also a skilled seamstress providing alteration services for many clothing stores at her local shopping mall.
Ellie had a love for dancing. She was a dance instructor with her husband at the Whiskey Barrel Saloon in Lansing, MI for 22 years. When she wasn't teaching, she was often dancing in her free time.
Ellie enjoyed living life to its fullest. She was conscientious about her health and fitness and enjoyed yoga and aerobics to stay in shape. Ellie enjoyed spending time with family, going to local festivals and community activities, spending summers at her lake cottage, and vacationing in Texas for the winters.
Family, friends, and others whose lives Ellie touched are invited to a Memorial Service at the Fraternal Order of Eagles, 835 High Street, Williamston, MI on May 4, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Summit Cemetery, Williamston.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Mar. 18, 2019