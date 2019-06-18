|
Ellen Caroline Wilkinson
Quincy - Ellen Caroline Wilkinson, 84 of Quincy went to the Lord on Saturday, June 15, 2019.
A funeral service will take place at 11:00 am on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Lockwood Community Church with Pastors John Bell and Shayne Looper officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday, June 18 from 6:00 - 8:30 pm at Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater, as well as Wednesday, June 19 from 10:00 - 11:00 am at Lockwood Community Church. Interment will be at Oak Grove Cemetery.
Ellen was born February 19, 1935, to Glen and Clara (Marsh) Gruner in Coldwater. She was the only girl in a large family with 6 brothers. She grew up on a dairy farm and then studied at Western Michigan University, earning a teaching degree in Home Economics. She taught at Haslett High School until their first child was born.
Ellen skillfully managed the household through many adventures, including living in Argentina for 2 years with their four children. She had continued interest in education, nutrition, and politics. She traveled the world with Bob, including all over South America, Africa, and Europe. Ellen was always caring for each person in the family. She also was a wonderful supporter of Bob's work with Christian Service Brigade. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, and various crafts.
Ellen will be remembered for her patience, her organization, and her thoughtfulness. She had a quiet but solid faith in Jesus. Her true joy in life was her family, including caring for them in practical and personal ways.
Ellen is survived by her children Amy (John) Anibal of Durand, Craig (Ryoko) Wilkinson of Williamston, Karen (John) Bell of Haslett, and Keith (Kristine) Wilkinson of Quincy; her brothers Frank Gruner of Flint; Milton (Tony) and Judy Gruner of Florida; her grandchildren Brenan (Lyndsay) Hudgens, Erin Hudgens, Lucy Dungerow, Ben Anibal, Kevin and Sean Wilkinson, Forrest, Tom, and Laura Bell, Spencer, Austin, Hannah, and Whitney Wilkinson. She was preceded in death by her parents Glen and Clara Gruner, her husband Robert Wilkinson, and her brothers Maynard, Lawrence, John (Jack), and Glen (Ted).
Memorials may be directed to Alliance Defending Freedom https://www.adflegal.org or American Family Association https://www.afa.net
Published in Lansing State Journal on June 18, 2019