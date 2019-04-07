|
Ellen Christie Kays
Hendersonville/Lansing - Ellen Christie Kays passed away on April 2, 2019, at Pardee Hospital in Hendersonville, NC, following a short illness. Ellen was born June 22, 1934, in Dowagiac, MI to Arthur and Hazel Moore Kays, who predeceased her, as did her brother Morey Kays.
Ellen spent the majority of her life in Lansing, MI before moving to Hendersonville in 2014. She dearly loved the State of Michigan and her two cats Taco and Lollipop.
Ellen was a legal secretary for some years but spent most of her career in the office of the Governor of Michigan.
She is survived by her sister Beth (John) Saurer, of Englewood, FL, brother Paul Kays of Hendersonville and sister-in-law Neva Kays of Harbour Heights, FL. plus several nieces and nephews.
Ellen's life will be honored with a graveside service at Maple Hill Cemetery, Charlotte, MI at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, April 9th.
In lieu of fowers, the family requests donations to Best Friends Animal Society at https://bestfriends.org/.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Apr. 7, 2019