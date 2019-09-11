Services
Calling hours
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Ellen Hughes Obituary
Ellen Hughes

East Lansing - We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our beloved mother, Ellen Hughes. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Ellen was born on October 23, 1939 in St. Johns, MI to Milton and Verda Farr. Ellen was preceded in death by her husband Robert who passed away in November, 2018; brother, Dale Farr; sisters, Carol Farr and Barbara Piper.

She leaves behind her daughter, Kelly Oppenlander (Todd); sons, Jeffrey Hughes (Linda), Gregory Hughes (Nicole); Grandson Kaelen Hughes (Maddison); Granddaughters Kierra and Kyleah Oppenlander; sister, Nancy Lander.

Ellen enjoyed being outdoors, especially birdwatching and landscaping.

The family will receive friends at the Gorsline Runciman East Chapel from 2:00-4:00pm on Sunday, September 15, 2019. In lieu of flowers, contributions to McClaren Hospice Lansing, Mother Teresa House Lansing and Smile Train would be appreciated. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.greastlansing.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on Sept. 11, 2019
