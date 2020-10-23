Ellen Lunden
Delta Township - Ellen Ann Lunden of Delta Township passed away peacefully with her family on October 17, 2020 after a courageous four year battle with several health challenges. Ellen was born July 3, 1940 in Lansing, Michigan to the late George and Thelma (Lake) Clark of Small's Mens Store. She graduated from Lansing Sexton High School Class of 1958 and went on to receive a Bachelor's Degree from Michigan State University. She started her career as an educator with Grand Ledge Public Schools in 1963 and spent much of her time teaching high school business. She was honored and received several outstanding teaching awards at the local and state level. After retiring, Ellen enjoyed spending time at the family cottage on Houghton Lake and traveling with her loving husband Tom. Ellen was always active and enjoyed biking, running, hiking, aerobics, swimming and golf. She was a member of the Country Club of Lansing for 12 years, and the Michigan Athletic Club for over 20 years. She was a loving wife, proud mother and cherished her role as a grandmother. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her husband of over 60 years, Thomas; their children, Jennifer Harter and Michael Lunden and their spouses Jay and Teresa. Ellen is also survived by her grandchildren, Jacob and Jordan Harter and Lynsi and Jordan Montgomery, and by her younger brother Gary Clark and spouse Glen Sard, along with several nieces and nephews. Ellen was preceded in death by her older brother, Ron Clark. A graveside service to honor Ellen's life will be scheduled in the spring of 2021. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Ellen's name may be given to the Capital Area Humane Society or to the Wounded Warrior Project
. Arrangements made by the Holihan-Atkin-Barclay Funeral Home, Grand Ledge.