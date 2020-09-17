1/1
Ellen Marie Biergans
Ellen Marie Biergans

Holt - Ellen was born to Paul and Charlotte Schakel in Indianapolis, Indiana. Most important to her was her relationship with her Savior, Jesus Christ and her family. Left to mourn her passing are her beloved husband, David Biergans, and her loving children Ann Aaron and Adam (Kelly) Benge, special granddaughter Kira Patino and step-grandchildren Grace Becker and Brady Becker. Also surviving Ellen is her brother, Dick (Pam) Schakel and their children and grandchildren.

Raised in St. Clair Shores, she graduated from Western Michigan University with a B.S. degree in business education. Her work career included business and English teacher at Otsego High School, executive assistant in both the Senate and House, Michigan Legislature, and retirement after 32 years from the Michigan Beer & Wine Wholesalers Association.

Ellen leaves behind many close friends at her Church, of which her faith was extraordinarily strong. She cherished her friends from golfing and from traveling the world with her "Grand Rapids people."

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Susan G. Mast Foundation, or the A.L.S. Society of Michigan would be a kind recognition of Ellen.

A celebration of Life Ceremony will be held at a later date Online condolences can be made at www.grlansing.com.




Published in Lansing State Journal from Sep. 17 to Sep. 20, 2020.
