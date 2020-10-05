1/1
Elmer Fredrick "Al" Niblock
Elmer "Al" Fredrick Niblock

Grand Ledge - Elmer F. "Al" Niblock, 82, of Grand Ledge, Michigan, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family on Sunday October 4, 2020.

Al was born on January 24, 1938, to Roland and Esther Niblock in Lansing, Michigan and raised by Roland and Gertrude Niblock.

Al is survived by his wife Rose L. Niblock, children Debbie (Brian) Barbour of Webberville, Candy (Buzz) Boik of Middleville, Alan (Brenda) Niblock of Grand Rapids, Debi Hidy of Lansing and Teri Pavwoski of DeWitt and sister-in-laws Frances Niblock and Rhoda Smith. Grandpa Al had 10 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren who loved him dearly. Uncle Al will be missed by many special nieces and nephews who have remained close over the years. He was preceded in death by his father, mothers, brothers Earl and Robert Niblock, Lloyd (Delores) Pinkston, sisters Dorothy (Art) Lang and Betty (Roy) Dunn and granddaughter Krista Diane Brown.

Al proudly served his country in the United States Navy aboard the USS Boxer from 1955-1957 and was honorably discharged. After retirement from over 30 years of driving truck for Universal Steel in Lansing, Al enjoyed many years in Bradenton, Florida, with Rose where they formed lifelong friendships making memories dancing, having potlucks, playing shuffle, geezer golf and bingo. Al and Rose led the group with their spirited dancing and fun-loving attitudes.

Al enjoyed hosting neighborhood friends in his garage where they drank beer, solved the world's problems, fixed cars and swapped "stories" of their past. When left alone, Al developed a passion for woodworking and created numerous amazing art pieces that will be treasured forever.

Al's hobbies included building an award-winning 1917 Model T Bucket Roadster from the ground up, refurbishing a 1971 MG Midget and rebuilding many other classic cars.

Al also loved having his kids, grandkids and great-grandkids out to his house as often as possible.

The memorial service for Al will be held as soon as gatherings are allowed. In lieu of flowers please consider contributing to the wonderful hospice group that are angels on earth, Michigan Community VNA Hospice, LLC, 30800 Telegraph Road, Suite 1728, Bingham Farms, MI 48025, Attn: Tina Griffith, COO.

The family is being served by Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Laingsburg Chapel where online condolences may be shared at www.watkinsfuneralhomes.com.






Published in Grand Ledge Independent from Oct. 5 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
