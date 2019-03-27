|
Elna Moore
Vermontville - It is with sadness that the family of Elna Moore announces her passing on March 23, 2019. She was born on May 23, 1926, to the late Otto and Rowena (Deer) Moore. She was preceded in death by her beloved older sister Lila Moore in 2018. She will be missed by the many cousins who survive her and had the chance to spend many holidays with her.
Elna was born and raised on the family farm and lived there all her life except for the last few months of her life. She shared this home with her parents until their passing and continued living there with her sister, Lila, until Lila's passing last fall. Over the years, the sisters enjoyed preparing and providing elaborate holiday meals to their extended family of cousins.
Elna attended Vermontville schools and during her youth she was a girl scout and played basketball. While living on the farm, she did the housework, tended the garden, did some sewing, but enjoyed raising African Violets the most. She could make any of them grow from a leaf into beautiful, large flowering plants. Elna will be missed by all of us that have known and loved her. Contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice of Mason in memory of Elna.
Celebration of Life Services 11:00 AM Thursday March 28, 2019 at Sunfield United Brethren Church. Visitation 5-8 PM Wednesday March 27, 2019 all at the Church.
Please visit a special page created for Elna to leave a condolence for the family: www.RosierFuneralHome.com The family has entrusted the arrangements to the Independent Family Owned Funeral Home in Sunfield: Rosier Funeral Home.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Mar. 27, 2019