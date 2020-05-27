Elodia Louise Jones
Holt - It is with deepest regret that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Elodia Louise (Taylor) Jones, on May 22, 2020. She was blessed to pass away peacefully in her Holt, Michigan home with her daughter, Elodia Garnett Perry and family, at her bed side. A life so beautifully lived deserves to be so beautifully remembered. Elodia earned her Master's in Counseling from Eastern Michigan University. She retired from the State of Michigan as a supervisor after many years of service, and remained active as a real estate broker and counseling at-risk youth. Raised in the Lord, she was a faithful member of the Seventh-day Adventist community for over 50 years; of which she was an elder since 1982 and treasurer for over 30 years. Elodia was an amazing woman of God; a missionary who enjoyed traveling the world spreading the Gospel. Born on July 11, 1928, to George and Anita Taylor, Elodia was preceded in death by her husband, Jesse Clarence Jones; beloved son, Jesse Lewis Jones; parents (aforementioned); sisters, Eva Mae Brooks and Naomi Taylor; and brothers, Richard, Donald, William, Vernon and Max Taylor. She left to cherish her memory, sisters, Anita Taylor, Lorna Moore, Barbara Wilson and Judy Jackson; brother, Ronald Taylor; her daughter Elodia Garnett-Perry, foster children Stephenette Tolbert-Cooper, Evelyn Johnson, Gregory and Zamantha Hampton, Barrington "Barry" Walker, Gerard Mauzé, Michael Terrell; and grand, great grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Although Elodia will be dearly missed, her loved ones take comfort in remembering how she lived her Christian life as an example for all to follow. In memory of the late Elodia Louise Jones, contributions may be made to Peterson Warren SDA Academy at www.peterson-warren.net and/or Konola SDA Academy at www.konola.org or via $Cashapp at $konola101 (Alumni and Friends of Konola Academy). Arrangements by Tiffany Funeral Home, friends may visit the guest book at www.tiffanyfuneralhome.com. Service will be held via live stream by Lansing SDA church. Please check Funeral home webpage for live stream link. Service information: 2:00 pm Sunday May 31, 2020, Lansing Seventh-day Adventist Church, 5400 W St Joseph Hwy, Lansing, MI 48917with Pastor Charles Hanlon of Holt SDA church. Tribute start 1-2pm (people can come into service one at a time to give tribute and return to vehicle) Service start 2 pm. Live stream: Guest book is at www.tiffanyfuneralhome.com
Holt - It is with deepest regret that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Elodia Louise (Taylor) Jones, on May 22, 2020. She was blessed to pass away peacefully in her Holt, Michigan home with her daughter, Elodia Garnett Perry and family, at her bed side. A life so beautifully lived deserves to be so beautifully remembered. Elodia earned her Master's in Counseling from Eastern Michigan University. She retired from the State of Michigan as a supervisor after many years of service, and remained active as a real estate broker and counseling at-risk youth. Raised in the Lord, she was a faithful member of the Seventh-day Adventist community for over 50 years; of which she was an elder since 1982 and treasurer for over 30 years. Elodia was an amazing woman of God; a missionary who enjoyed traveling the world spreading the Gospel. Born on July 11, 1928, to George and Anita Taylor, Elodia was preceded in death by her husband, Jesse Clarence Jones; beloved son, Jesse Lewis Jones; parents (aforementioned); sisters, Eva Mae Brooks and Naomi Taylor; and brothers, Richard, Donald, William, Vernon and Max Taylor. She left to cherish her memory, sisters, Anita Taylor, Lorna Moore, Barbara Wilson and Judy Jackson; brother, Ronald Taylor; her daughter Elodia Garnett-Perry, foster children Stephenette Tolbert-Cooper, Evelyn Johnson, Gregory and Zamantha Hampton, Barrington "Barry" Walker, Gerard Mauzé, Michael Terrell; and grand, great grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Although Elodia will be dearly missed, her loved ones take comfort in remembering how she lived her Christian life as an example for all to follow. In memory of the late Elodia Louise Jones, contributions may be made to Peterson Warren SDA Academy at www.peterson-warren.net and/or Konola SDA Academy at www.konola.org or via $Cashapp at $konola101 (Alumni and Friends of Konola Academy). Arrangements by Tiffany Funeral Home, friends may visit the guest book at www.tiffanyfuneralhome.com. Service will be held via live stream by Lansing SDA church. Please check Funeral home webpage for live stream link. Service information: 2:00 pm Sunday May 31, 2020, Lansing Seventh-day Adventist Church, 5400 W St Joseph Hwy, Lansing, MI 48917with Pastor Charles Hanlon of Holt SDA church. Tribute start 1-2pm (people can come into service one at a time to give tribute and return to vehicle) Service start 2 pm. Live stream: Guest book is at www.tiffanyfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lansing State Journal from May 27 to May 28, 2020.