Memorial Gathering
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Mt. Hope Church, Garden Chapel
202 S. Creyts Road
Lansing, MI
Memorial service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Hope Church, Garden Chapel
202 S. Creyts Road
Lansing, MI
1922 - 2019
Eloise Lawson

Delta Township - Eloise E. Lawson went to be with the Lord December 9, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born March 16, 1922 in Watertown Twp., Clinton Co., MI to the late Louis J. and Bernice B. (Forward) Kempf. Eloise was a stay at home mom and raised two sons. She also worked for the D&C Store in Grand Ledge, Fisher-Body, Meijer and Montgomery Ward. She is survived by sons, Gary (Rhonda) Lawson of Laingsburg and Craig (Fran) Lawson of Grand Ledge. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Chris Lawson, Matthew (Jamie) Lawson, Ryan (Jamie LiBrizzi) Palmer, Nathan (Elyse Miller) Palmer, Stephen Lawson, Stacey (Kevin) Tinsley, Sam Lawson and 12 great grandchildren; brothers, Norman (Vivian) Kempf and Robert (Matilde) Kempf along with many loved nieces and nephews. Eloise was preceded in death by her husband, Laurence Roy in 2015; great grandchildren, little Gary Lawson and little Quinn Tinsley. A memorial service will be held Monday, December 16, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Hope Church, Garden Chapel, 202 S. Creyts Road, Lansing, Michigan 48917 with gathering 1 hour prior to the service. A luncheon will be served immediately following at the church. Memorial contributions may be given to McLaren Hospice or Mt. Hope Church. Arrangements by the Holihan-Atkin-Barclay Funeral Home, Grand Ledge. Share your memories and condolences online at www.holihanatkin.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
