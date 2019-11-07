|
Elon Iiams
Grand Ledge - Elon Timothy Iiams lifelong resident of Grand Ledge passed away November 5, 2019 in Lansing. Elon was born October 1, 1949 in Carson City, Michigan to the late Elon A. and Rachel L. (Randall) Iiams. He attended Grand Ledge High School and proudly served his country in the United State Army during Vietnam and retired from GM after 37 years of service. Elon enjoyed camping, fishing, and hunting, especially bow hunting. He also enjoyed watching Gunsmoke which was one of his favorite television shows. He is survived by his wife of over 50 years, Rebecca A (Campbell); daughters, Autumn Iiams, Angela Iiams and Amber (Timothy) Barnhart; grandchildren, Shemar Glover, Timar Iiams, Brennan, Maddison and Colby Barnhart; siblings, Mike (Kay), Sue (Jack) Kellogg and Kevin. A private family service will be held. Memorial contributions may be given to the . Arrangements by the Holihan-Atkin-Barclay Funeral Home, Grand Ledge. Share your memorials and condolences online at www.holihanatkin.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Nov. 7 to Nov. 17, 2019