Services
Holihan-Atkin-Barclay Funeral Home & Cremation Services
406 N Bridge St
Grand Ledge, MI 48837
(517) 627-2531
Resources
More Obituaries for Elon Iiams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elon Iiams

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elon Iiams Obituary
Elon Iiams

Grand Ledge - Elon Timothy Iiams lifelong resident of Grand Ledge passed away November 5, 2019 in Lansing. Elon was born October 1, 1949 in Carson City, Michigan to the late Elon A. and Rachel L. (Randall) Iiams. He attended Grand Ledge High School and proudly served his country in the United State Army during Vietnam and retired from GM after 37 years of service. Elon enjoyed camping, fishing, and hunting, especially bow hunting. He also enjoyed watching Gunsmoke which was one of his favorite television shows. He is survived by his wife of over 50 years, Rebecca A (Campbell); daughters, Autumn Iiams, Angela Iiams and Amber (Timothy) Barnhart; grandchildren, Shemar Glover, Timar Iiams, Brennan, Maddison and Colby Barnhart; siblings, Mike (Kay), Sue (Jack) Kellogg and Kevin. A private family service will be held. Memorial contributions may be given to the . Arrangements by the Holihan-Atkin-Barclay Funeral Home, Grand Ledge. Share your memorials and condolences online at www.holihanatkin.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Nov. 7 to Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -