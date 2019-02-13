|
Elva L. Jones
Charlotte - Age 98, died February 7, 2019. Mrs. Jones was born December 4, 1920 in Lansing, a daughter of Orrie L. and Jessie B. (Winegar) Denniston. She was a former M.S.U. laboratory technician, Michigan National Bank employee and State of Michigan employee. Elva was preceded in death by her husband, Wilbur; daughter, Janice Kirk; sister, Margaret Wilson; brother, Maurice Denniston and grandson, David Cross. Surviving are her daughter, Kathleen (Samuel) Cross of Charlotte; 6 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren and the extended Morgan family. Services 12 noon Saturday, February 16, 2019, at Field & Leik Funeral Home, Dimondale, with Pastor John Bailey officiating. Interment will follow at Dimondale Cemetery. The family will receive friends for the hour prior to services.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Feb. 13, 2019