Elvin "Tut" Tuttle
Lansing - Elvin "Tut" Tuttle, age 91, of Lansing, Mi passed away on Sun., Aug. 2, 2020.
Elvin Eugene Tuttle was born in Pulaski, MI, Nov. 12, 1928, the fourth child of Raymond Searl and Rosa Mae (Moore) Tuttle.
After graduation from Concord, MI High School, he was in the US Army 1946-1949. He married Elizabeth Ruth "Betty" Hall, June 23, 1951. Elvin graduated from Michigan State College with BS (1953) and MS (1954) degrees in Mechanical Engineering. He spent two years with Douglas Aircraft, Santa Monica, CA. He was then employed by Motor Wheel Corporation, Lansing, MI retiring in 1989 as a Principal Project Engineer after 33 years of service. He was a member of the Society of Automotive Engineers and was named as an inventor on ten US patents while at Motor Wheel. Elvin was a member of Pilgrim Congregational United Church of Christ. He was a lifelong Red Cross blood donor, having donated 43 gallons. Tut's hobbies included genealogy, bell collecting and travel.
He was predeceased by his wife of 63 years Betty; a brother, Theron Raymond (Eldora) Tuttle; a sister, Neva Ann (Robert) Dalton; and an infant brother, Ralph Stephen Tuttle.
He is survived by daughters, Linda Kay (Jerry) Jacobs and Heather Sue (Tony) Caterina; grandchildren , Katrina Lorraine (Richard) Lovely, Holly Miranda (Steven) Hetherington, Beck (Jacey) Caterina and Michael Louis (Lindsey) Caterina.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grlansing.com
for the Tuttle family.