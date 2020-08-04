1/1
Elvin "Tut" Tuttle
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elvin "Tut" Tuttle

Lansing - Elvin "Tut" Tuttle, age 91, of Lansing, Mi passed away on Sun., Aug. 2, 2020.

Elvin Eugene Tuttle was born in Pulaski, MI, Nov. 12, 1928, the fourth child of Raymond Searl and Rosa Mae (Moore) Tuttle.

After graduation from Concord, MI High School, he was in the US Army 1946-1949. He married Elizabeth Ruth "Betty" Hall, June 23, 1951. Elvin graduated from Michigan State College with BS (1953) and MS (1954) degrees in Mechanical Engineering. He spent two years with Douglas Aircraft, Santa Monica, CA. He was then employed by Motor Wheel Corporation, Lansing, MI retiring in 1989 as a Principal Project Engineer after 33 years of service. He was a member of the Society of Automotive Engineers and was named as an inventor on ten US patents while at Motor Wheel. Elvin was a member of Pilgrim Congregational United Church of Christ. He was a lifelong Red Cross blood donor, having donated 43 gallons. Tut's hobbies included genealogy, bell collecting and travel.

He was predeceased by his wife of 63 years Betty; a brother, Theron Raymond (Eldora) Tuttle; a sister, Neva Ann (Robert) Dalton; and an infant brother, Ralph Stephen Tuttle.

He is survived by daughters, Linda Kay (Jerry) Jacobs and Heather Sue (Tony) Caterina; grandchildren , Katrina Lorraine (Richard) Lovely, Holly Miranda (Steven) Hetherington, Beck (Jacey) Caterina and Michael Louis (Lindsey) Caterina.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grlansing.com for the Tuttle family.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Aug. 4 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
900 East Michigan Ave
Lansing, MI 48912
5174821533
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved