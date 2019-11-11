Services
Palmer Bush& Jensen Family Funeral Homes Lansing Chapel - Lansing
520 E. Mt. Hope Ave.
Lansing, MI 48910
517-484-5349
For more information about
Elvira Reyes
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Palmer Bush& Jensen Family Funeral Homes Lansing Chapel - Lansing
520 E. Mt. Hope Ave.
Lansing, MI 48910
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Palmer Bush& Jensen Family Funeral Homes Lansing Chapel - Lansing
520 E. Mt. Hope Ave.
Lansing, MI 48910
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
7:00 PM
Palmer Bush& Jensen Family Funeral Homes Lansing Chapel - Lansing
520 E. Mt. Hope Ave.
Lansing, MI 48910
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Therese of Lisieux Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Therese of Lisieux Catholic Church
Elvira D. Reyes Obituary
Elvira D. Reyes

Lansing - You closed your eyes, you made a wish and on your 95th birthday your wish came true. You slipped peacefully away to rejoin your beloved husband of 54 years, Ramon, who preceded you in 2000. You may have been the last of your siblings to go, but now you are reunited with them by the grace of God. Elvira was born in Beeville, TX on November 9, 1924 and was called home to her Lord November 9, 2019. She most recently resided at New Life Assisted Living Facility in Haslett. Our family extends our thanks and gratitude for all of the loving care they provided her. She was a member of St. Therese Catholic Church for many years. Elvira began working at very young age and worked as a nurses aid at both Sparrow and Lansing General Hospitals for many years until her retirement in 1986. She leaves behind to cherish her memory, five children, six grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. Our precious mother will always be remembered as the most stubborn little mommy you'd ever met, but with a love for her family, friends, and church with unconditional devotion. It was her love and faith in the Lord that brought her through the many years most people may never see or experience in a lifetime.

The Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday, November 15, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Therese of Lisieux Catholic Church with Rev. Fr. John Fain as celebrant. Entombment will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Thursday from 2:00-4:00 & 6:00-8:00 PM at the Palmer, Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Homes, Lansing Chapel with a Rosary to be prayed at 7:00 PM. Visitation will continue Friday at church at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Therese Lisieux Catholic Church in memory of Elvira.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019
More Information
