Elze D. Harris
Lansing - Elze D. Harris passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020. He leaves to cherish his memory: children Willie Harris, Denise Rodgers, and Christopher (Lana) Harris, eight grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Elze was born on April 30, 1933 in Luverne, Alabama to Rubin and Curtis Harris. Elze was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Addie Harris, son Timothy Harris, parents Rubin and Curtis Harris, and siblings Rubin, Mirtis, Lela Merle and Lura Merle.
Visitation will be held on Friday, March 6th at Paradise Funeral Chapel (1107 E. Miller Rd. Lansing MI 48911) from 5-7pm. The funeral service will be Saturday March 7, 2020 at Union Missionary Baptist Church at 11am; visitation hour 10-11am (500 S. Martin Luther King Blvd., Lansing, MI 48915).
The family would like to thank Sparrow Hospital nurse, Brenda Hatfield, for her support, compassion, and loving care of our father.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020