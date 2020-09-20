Emery Fenstemaker
Wacousta - Emery L. Fenstemaker, 93, of Wacousta, MI, passed away September 14, 2020 at home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born August 6, 1927 in Lake Odessa, MI, son of Ira and Mary Jane (Endsley) Fenstemaker. Emery was a former electrician for Emprotech; an Army Veteran of WWII serving in Japan, and was a life member of Portland VFW Post 4090. He enjoyed hunting, camping, and traveling all across the U.S. and Canada. He also loved to do woodworking, restore antique tractors, and provide a helping hand to anyone with whatever they needed.
Emery was preceded in death by his brothers and sisters: Rex, Stanley, Martha and Rosie. He is survived by his beloved wife of 70 years, Phyllis, sons Mark and (Cindy), Paul (Lynn), daughter Susan (John) Biergans; 6 grandchildren: Kelli (Kaveh), Kameron (Christine), Nathan (Lori), Eric (Shannon), Brandon (Brittany), Chad (Shaynah); 7 great grandchildren, and brother James Fenstemaker.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Peters & Murray Funeral Home, Grand Ledge, with military graveside service to follow at the Woodland Cemetery, Velte Road, Woodland Township, MI. Visitation will be Friday from 2-4 p.m. at the funeral home. For those wishing, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
or American Heart Assoc.
