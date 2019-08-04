Services
Vickers Leslie Funeral Home - Leslie
109 North Church Street
Leslie, MI 49251
517-878-6600
Emily Joy (Boortz) Green


1978 - 2019
Emily Joy (Boortz) Green Obituary
Emily Joy (Boortz) Green

Mason, MI - Age 41, March 28,1978 - August 1, 2019. Emily is preceded in death by her father, Gary Paul Boortz. She is survived by her mother and step father, Barbara and Arthur Kowalk; her children, Madeline Green and Quinn Green; their, father, Jacob Green; her brothers, William (Wanda) Boortz and Maximilian Boortz; her step-siblings Robert Kowalk and Sandra Kowalk-Thompson. Services honoring Emily's life will be held at a later date. A full obituary can be found online at VickersFuneralHomes.com. Arrangements entrusted to Vickers Leslie Funeral Home, 109 N. Church Street/PO Box 503, Leslie, MI 49251.517-878-660f0.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Aug. 4, 2019
