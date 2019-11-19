Services
More Obituaries for Emma Decatur
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emma Decatur


1928 - 2019
Emma Decatur Obituary
Emma Decatur

DeWitt - Emma Louise (Hawk) Decatur, 91, born Apr. 9, 1928 to William and Florence (Bowers) Hawk, passed away Nov. 17, 2019. She is survived by children, Kathy (Tom), Karen, Janine (Joe), Bryan, Lisa (Brian), Wendy (Jim), 11 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Arthur Decatur, and son, Jimmy Brent. Graveside services will be held Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 at 1:00 pm at DeWitt Cemetery. Special thanks to Hospice Compassus and Addington Place for the care they provided. Please visit www.grdewitt for full obituary.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2019
