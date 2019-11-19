|
Emma Decatur
DeWitt - Emma Louise (Hawk) Decatur, 91, born Apr. 9, 1928 to William and Florence (Bowers) Hawk, passed away Nov. 17, 2019. She is survived by children, Kathy (Tom), Karen, Janine (Joe), Bryan, Lisa (Brian), Wendy (Jim), 11 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Arthur Decatur, and son, Jimmy Brent. Graveside services will be held Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 at 1:00 pm at DeWitt Cemetery. Special thanks to Hospice Compassus and Addington Place for the care they provided. Please visit www.grdewitt for full obituary.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2019