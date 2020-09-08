Emma Helen Mitchell



Lansing - Emma "Helen" Mitchell, age 81 went home to be with the LORD on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Sparrow Hospital, Lansing, MI after a long and hard fought battle with emphysema (COPD) and congestive heart failure. She was born on September 26, 1938 in Canton, MS to Robert and Bessie (Luckett) Moore both of Canton, MS. She leaves to mourn her passing her husband of 48 years, Theoplis Mitchell, Sr., daughter Lorraine Seawood Amos; children by marriage Sharon Witherspoon, Londell Mitchell and Theoplis Mitchell Jr., all of Lansing and Annell (Cookie) McIntyre, of Charlotte, NC; 19 grandchildren, 25 great- and 7 great-great grandchildren along with a host of nieces, nephews, family members and friends. There will be a public viewing and family visitation on Thursday, September 10th from 4-8pm at Paradise Funeral Chapel, 1107 E. Miller Road, Lansing, MI. Cards and flowers may be sent in care of the funeral home.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store