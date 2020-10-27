Enna Jorgensen
Grand Ledge - Enna Ruth Jorgensen of Grand Ledge went to be with the Lord peacefully on October 25, 2020. Enna was born September 2, 1928 in Lakeview, Michigan to the late Louis and Freida (Veck) Laper. She graduated Valedictorian from Lakeview High School Class of 1946 and went on to receive a business certificate from Ferris State University. Enna managed Miller Animal Clinic for 30 years. She was a faithful member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Grand Ledge. She is survived by her sons, Jon (Clare) and Mark (Wendy) Jorgensen; nine grandchildren and six great grandchildren with one on the way. Enna was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Otto, in 1998 and twin sisters, Betty (Ralph) Reichle and Letty (Jack) Scott. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions in Enna's name may be given to Laurus Hospice. Arrangements by the Holihan-Atkin-Barclay Funeral Home, Grand Ledge. Share your memories and condolences online at www.holihanatkin.com