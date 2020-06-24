Eric Cox
Grand Ledge - Eric George Cox of Grand Ledge passed away June 19, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. Eric was born December 28, 1947 in Alma, Michigan to the late George H. and Doris B. (Cowdry) Cox. He attended DeWitt High School and went on to proudly serve his country in the Engineer Corps during two tours in Vietnam. After returning home, Eric started working at Fisher Body as a welder and retired after 33 years. He enjoyed spending time in the outdoors and hunting. He was proud of many successful hunts and had several mounts displayed in his home. Later in life, Eric was diagnosed with Mesothelioma and even with the many challenges that came along with the diagnosis he found the time and energy to help and support other veterans with the same health challenge. Eric also had several lifelong friends he knew from growing up in Dewitt and those friends have walked alongside him during these last several years and the support was priceless to him. He is survived by his sister, Diane Cox of Seattle, WA and many cousins, relatives and lifelong friends in the DeWitt and Grand Ledge areas along with many fellow Vietnam Veterans with whom he shared great camaraderie. A graveside service with military honors will be held Thursday, July 16, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at the City of DeWitt Cemetery with Pastor Dennis Dubendorf, officiating. Memorial contributions in Eric's name may be given to the Capital Area Sportsmen League, Indoor Pistol Range, 7534 Old River Trail, Lansing, Michigan 48917. Arrangements by the Holihan-Atkin-Barclay Funeral Home, Grand Ledge. Share your memories and condolences online at www.holihanatkin.com
Published in Dewitt Bath Review & Grand Ledge Independent from Jun. 24 to Jun. 28, 2020.