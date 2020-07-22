Eric E. Holz
Lansing - Age 92 passed away July 22, 2020 in Lansing.
There will be a funeral service held 11:00 a.m., Friday, July 24, 2020 at Shepherd of the Hills Evangelical Lutheran Church with interment to following Delta Center Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Shepherd of the Hills Evangelical Lutheran Church Building Fund. To view the full obituary and leave online condolences visit: www.estesleadley.com