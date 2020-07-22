1/
Eric E. Holz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eric's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eric E. Holz

Lansing - Age 92 passed away July 22, 2020 in Lansing.

There will be a funeral service held 11:00 a.m., Friday, July 24, 2020 at Shepherd of the Hills Evangelical Lutheran Church with interment to following Delta Center Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Shepherd of the Hills Evangelical Lutheran Church Building Fund. To view the full obituary and leave online condolences visit: www.estesleadley.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Shepherd of the Hills Evangelical Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Estes-Leadley Funeral Home
325 W Washtenaw St.
Lansing, MI 48933
(517) 482-1651
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Estes-Leadley Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved