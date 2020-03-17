|
|
Eric N. Hester
Lansing - Eric N. Hester passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020 in Lansing, MI. age 60 . He was born to parents Alvis Jr. and Ruby L. Burton-Hester.
He leaves to cherish his memory two sons, Eric M. Hester, Nathan M. Ruiz; two grandchildren, Silas Marquise Hester, Bryceson Jo Hester; mother, Ruby Burton-Hester; five brothers, Kenneth (Jana), Randall (LaNette), Karl (Tracey), Kerry (Tiffany), Martice (Molly) Due to the coronavirus restrictions, the services are by invitation only. Paradise Funeral Chapel 1107 E. Miller Rd, Lansing, MI
Published in Lansing State Journal from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2020