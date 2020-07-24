1/
Eric Steven Kesling
1954 - 2020
Eric Steven Kesling

Grand Rapids Formerly of Lansing/Hastings MI - Eric was born on Jan. 13, 1954 in Mason, MI and passed away July 22, 2020. Eric served in the United States Army and was a fantastic chef at several Lansing and Ypsilanti restaurants. He catered special events for family and friends. Moving to Hastings, MI in 1993, he developed many special bonds of friendship. He lovingly became known as "Uncle Woodchuck" because they had seen a live woodchuck and he was a woodman, so stop chucking that wood. He will be missed by everyone who knew him. Eric was preceded in death by his parents, John (Jack) and Gertrude Kesling. He is survived by his daughter, Dana Martin Brigman; daughter-in-law, Nichole Brigman; grandchildren: Gavin, Maria, Andrea and Kaleb (they were the lights of his life); sisters: Kathy Ingalls, Kim (Art) Hatherly, Karen (Robert) Donaldson and Kelly Kesling; several nieces and nephews. No services are scheduled at this time. Arrangements entrusted to Vickers Leslie Funeral Home, 109 N. Church Street/P.O. Box 503, Leslie, MI 49251. 517-878-6600.




Published in Lansing State Journal from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
July 24, 2020
So sorry to hear of Eric's passing.
Linda McDowell
Family
