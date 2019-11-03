|
Erna M. Schulte
Portland - Erna Mae Schulte, of Portland, age 94, passed away NOVEMBER 3, 2019. She was born September 28, 1925 in Sault Ste. Marie, MI to Norman and Dail Lever. She attended Moody Bible Institute in Chicago and was a founding member of St. Gerard Parish, Lansing.
Erna is survived by her children, Ann (David) Heath, Paul Schulte, Mary (Mark) Moyer, Teresa Schulte, Peter Schulte, Susan (Tom) Gibson, Steven (Kathy) Schulte, and Patricia Schulte; 11 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Fred; son, Fritz; and brother, Chester.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Portland Assisted Living and Memory Center and Grace Hospice for the wonderful care they took of Erna.
A private family service will be held at St. Joseph Cemetery, Lansing. For those wishing contributions may be made to International Essential Tremor Foundation, P.O. Box 14005, Lenexa, KS 66285. Online condolences may be made at www.lehmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019