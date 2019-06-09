Services
Riley Funeral Home - Lansing
426 West St. Joseph Street
Lansing, MI 48933
(517) 372-6009
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Riley Funeral Home - Lansing
426 West St. Joseph Street
Lansing, MI 48933
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Trinity AME Church
3500 West Holmes Road
Lansing, MI
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Trinity AME Church
3500 West Holmes Road
Lansing, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ernest Wallick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ernest Wallick


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ernest Wallick Obituary
Ernest Wallick

Lansing - Ernest H. Wallick passed away on June 4, 2019. He was born January 15, 1928 in Huntingdon, Tennessee to the late John H. Wallick and Odessa Crider.

Ernest is survived by wife, Jean; son, John (Jacque); 3 grandchildren; and 3 great grandchildren.

Public visitation will be Monday, June 10, 1:00-4:00 at Riley Funeral Home then the family will receive friends 6:00-8:00 at Trinity A.M.E. The service will be held Tuesday, June 11 at 11:00 a.m. at Trinity A.M.E., Pastor Lila R. Martin officiating.
Published in Lansing State Journal on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now