|
|
Ernest Wallick
Lansing - Ernest H. Wallick passed away on June 4, 2019. He was born January 15, 1928 in Huntingdon, Tennessee to the late John H. Wallick and Odessa Crider.
Ernest is survived by wife, Jean; son, John (Jacque); 3 grandchildren; and 3 great grandchildren.
Public visitation will be Monday, June 10, 1:00-4:00 at Riley Funeral Home then the family will receive friends 6:00-8:00 at Trinity A.M.E. The service will be held Tuesday, June 11 at 11:00 a.m. at Trinity A.M.E., Pastor Lila R. Martin officiating.
Published in Lansing State Journal on June 9, 2019