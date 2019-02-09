Errikos Constant



Okemos - Errikos Constant, age 87, of Okemos, Michigan, passed away peacefully on February 8, 2019. He was born on April 26, 1931 in Nicosia, Cyprus to Demetrius Constantindis and Theodora (Mitsidou) Constantinidis.



Errikos (known by friends as Errik) spent his first 17 years in Cyprus. He yearned to see the world and bravely left his family for the United States, arriving by boat in Staten Island where he followed a cousin to Modesto, California where he attended Modesto Junior College for 2 years. He then traveled back across the country to Philadelphia where he attended the University of Pennsylvania. Errik earned a degree in Dentistry and began studying oral surgery. He then served as Captain in the U.S. Army for two years, practicing Dentistry and saving money to attend Albany Medical College in New York. After earning his medical degree, he then attended the University of Michigan as a resident in General Surgery and completed a fellowship in Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. In 1969, he was married to his beloved and devoted wife, Manya, where together they moved to Philadelphia to start their lives. After six months, they moved to Okemos where they would settle and raise their family.



Dr. Constant was an accomplished surgeon. He maintained a private practice for over 30 years where he was able to focus on helping people overcome disease and disfigurement, operating on countless congenital defects such as cleft lips and palates, cancer removals, and facial and hand reconstructions. He was Co-Founder and Director of Sparrow's first Burn Unit. He served as Chief of Plastic Surgery at both St. Lawrence and Sparrow Hospitals and was a Clinical Associate Professor in the Department of Surgery at MSU. He served as President of the Michigan Academy of Plastic Surgeons and was elected to many other state and national boards. Unable to accept retirement at age 70, he went to work as an in-house plastic surgeon for Dr. Messenger, where he remained in practice for another 10 years. During this time, he took many trips with his wife and their friends to places such as China, Australia, Peru, Brazil, Alaska and Russia in addition to their annual trips back home to Cyprus where they enjoyed visiting with family and friends.



Errik will be remembered as a man of great intellect, gracious manner and uncompromising integrity. While Errik was completely committed to his career, he was also known as a gentleman, not only in the hospital amongst colleagues and staff, but amongst his local community and friends. He was a proud member of AHEPA, the American Medical Association, the University of Michigan Alumnae Association and was a strong supporter of the arts, including Kresge Art Museum and the Wharton Center. He was also a devoted husband and father, always supporting his children and encouraging them to obtain a good education. Errik loved tennis, reading, classical music and spending time with friends, family and his grandchildren.



Survivors include his wife, Manya (Georgiades) Constant, his three children, Nadina Constant (Chicago), Dimitri Constant (Boston) and Marianna (Constant) Perakis (Troy), son-in-law, Peter Perakis, and five grandchildren, George, Justine, Errikos, Nicholas and Tina Perakis, his sister, Liana Bleicher (Germany) Special thanks to Beth Brancels (caregiver) who showed endless patience, true compassion and love to Errik. Also thank you to the dedicated staff at Ingham County Medical Care Facility who provided excellent care and support to Errik and his family the last few years.



Visitation at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes, East Chapel, 1730 E. Grand River Ave., East Lansing, Sunday, February 10 from 6-9 p.m. with a Trisagion Service at 7:30.



Funeral service at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 1701 E. Saginaw St., Lansing, Monday, February 11, at 11 a.m with a luncheon immediately following in the Church Event Center. All are welcome. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 1701 E. Saginaw St., Lansing, MI 48912 or the .



Memories and condolences may be shared at www.greastlansing.com. Published in Lansing State Journal on Feb. 9, 2019