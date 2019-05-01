|
|
Esther A. Brown
Lansing - Age 93, went to be with the Lord on Monday, April 29, 2019, surrounded by her children at the Hospice House of Mid-Michigan. She was born August 14, 1925 in Westphalia, Michigan. She was preceded in death by a husband, Robert W. Brown in 1966, and by her husband, Eugene G. Brown in 2012, her parents Simon and Rose Rademacher, sisters; Catherine Fedewa, Dorothy Torok, Bernadine Andersen, Joanne Schaefer, Virginia Simon, and Adelaide Rademacher and brothers; Donald, Theodore, and Roger Rademacher. She was also preceded in death by her in-laws, Robert V and Ida Brown, Helen Oliver, Annie Rose, her son George Brown, a daughter in law Debbie Brown, and son in laws, James Brown and Gary Eiseler, two granddaughters, Shanae Brown and Geneva Brown. Esther became a part of the Franciscan Third Order on 9/27/1981. She was a grateful member of the Lansing Al-Anon group since 1954. She is survived by her fourteen children, Linda (Russ) Mack, Robert (Carolyn) Brown, Dale (Sherry) Brown, Dan(Rickie) Brown, Sue Eiseler, Cindy (Mike) Sharp, Leanne (Bob) Toman, Art Brown, Mary Ellen (Joe) Brown, Marcia Brown, Gloria (Ron) Morris, Colleen (Tim) Bellingar, Carol (Troy) Wood, and Gene Brown, sister in laws, Sandra Drew, Elecia Rademacher and Bonnie Rademacher; Brother in law, Paul Schaefer; 40 grandchildren, 62 great grandchildren, two great great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and special friend, Vic Spadafore. Esther was immeasurably grateful for the care provided by the staff of the Hospice House of Mid-Michigan for the year that she called it home, as well as for the many conversations with Kathleen, AKA God. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Tammy King (sis) and many other unnamed angels of mercy. Thank you also to the pastoral staff of St. Gerard Parish. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated, Friday, May 3, 2019, 10:30 am at St. Gerard Catholic Church; Entombment will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Visitations will be held Wednesday, 6-8pm & Thursday, 2-4 & 6-8 pm at the Palmer Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Home, Delta Chapel, 6020 W. Saginaw Lansing, with a Rosary Wednesday & Thursday at 7:30 pm. Visitation on Friday will begin at 9:30 am at the church. Memorials may be made to Hospice House of Mid-Michigan 1210 W. Saginaw Lansing, MI. 48915 in memory of Esther. Condolences may be made to www.palmerbush.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on May 1, 2019