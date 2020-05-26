Esther Doreen Topper
Esther Doreen Topper

Broadclyst, England - Esther Doreen Topper, 95 years old, of Broadclyst, England passed away peacefully in her sleep on May 25, 2020, in Richland, Michigan.

Doreen was preceded in death by her parents, George and Vera Hawkins;

her husband, Jack Topper; and her son, Richard Topper. She is survived by her son, James (Donna) Topper; her daughter in law, Julie (Tim) Robson; her grandchildren, Wendy (Eric) Jarvis, Nick (Amanda) Topper, and Lily (Scott) Hershberger; and her great grandchildren, Hayden, Madelyn, Catelyn, Liam, and Wesley, whom she loved very much.

Doreen was born in 1924 in Broadclyst, England where she lived until she met the love of her life, Jack, a soldier during World War II. They had a whirlwind romance and wedding, followed by a two year separation due to the war. Doreen then bravely boarded a ship to America to start her new life with Jack where they lived together in Haslett, Michigan until Jacks passing in 2011.

Doreen will be cremated followed by a private memorial. In lieu of gifts, please donate to the Capital Area Humane Society in Doreen's name.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lansing State Journal from May 26 to May 27, 2020.
