|
|
Esther Kimmel
Dimondale - Passed away on February 2, 2019 at the age of 79. Esther was born on her grandparents farm in Dansville on February 13, 1939, to Russell Potter and Jean Every Potter, and was the fourth of five children. Esther spent most of her childhood in Williamston and Mason, graduating from Mason High School in 1957. She began working for Wyeth Laboratories in 1968, first in the lab then in various positions on the production line before retiring as a pallet wrapper in 1986. Esther was blessed with three loving, happy marriages. She married her high school sweetheart, Clarence Jackson, and they had a son, Brian. Clarence passed in 1967. Esther then married Kenneth Collins, with whom she had Julie and Kenda before his passing in 1985. Her final marriage, to Kenneth Kimmel, was spent traveling, spoiling grandchildren, and enjoying retirement. Ken passed in 2016. In addition to her parents and husbands, Esther was preceded in death by her brother, Russell Potter II, Harriet (Peggy) Potter Perry, and stepchildren Kenneth J. Kimmel and Deborah Green. Surviving Esther are her children, Brian (Laura) Jackson of Eaton Rapids, Julie (Ted Felder) of South Carolina, Kenda Collins (Mike Tripp) of Ohio; stepdaughter, Nancy (Kenneth) Porter of Eaton Rapids; ten grandchildren (Special thanks to Jason and Kathy Poole, who so lovingly cared for her); five great-grandchildren; beloved siblings, Beverly Schlak of Lansing and Thomas Potter of Williamston, as well as many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, February 9, 2019 at the Mills Funeral Home, Shelly-Odell Chapel, 518 S. Main St., Eaton Rapids with Rev. Brandon Hempel officiating. Interment will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery, Mason. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service . For those who wish, contributions may be made to McLaren Hospice. The family would like to extend their appreciation to McLaren Hospice for their care of Esther, especially to Dallas and Nancy for their care. Online condolences may be shared at www.millsfuneral.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Feb. 5 to Feb. 10, 2019