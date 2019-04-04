Esther Straus



DeWitt - Esther Ann (Simmer) Straus passed away at home on Sunday, March 31, 2019. Esther was born in Beal City, Michigan, on October 21, 1933. After graduating, she worked at several jobs before marrying Arthur Straus and moving to DeWitt in 1955. She raised two sons while taking up a sales & bookkeeping job at Hilding Office Supply in Lansing. She retired after 30+ years and started a craft business making Santa Claus dolls, teaching doll-making classes, and selling them at craft & artisan shows around the state.



She was always active in her church, St Jude's in DeWitt. She was a good neighbor who's door was always open to friends & relatives. She was a wonderful grandmother to three grandchildren. She will be missed by all.



Esther is survived by her sons Gary (Natasha) Straus of Northville and Bill (Cindy) Straus of Dewitt; grandchildren Davis (Bill & Cindy), Katya and Daniel (Gary & Natasha); several sisters and brothers; numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and their children. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Arthur in 2007. Visitation will be held Friday, April 5, 2019 5pm-8pm at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes, 205 E. Washington St, Dewitt, MI 48820. The funeral service will be held at 11:00am on Saturday April 6, 2019 at Catholic Community of St. Jude, 801 N. Bridge St, Dewitt, MI 48820 with visitation one hour before the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the : 1755 Abbey Rd, East Lansing, MI 48823. Published in Lansing State Journal on Apr. 4, 2019