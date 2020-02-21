|
Ethel L. Holm
St. Johns - Ethel Leona Holm, 91, of St. Johns passed into eternal life Wednesday, February 19, 2020 of natural causes. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, March 2, 2020 at St. John's Lutheran Church 511 E. Sturgis St. Johns, MI with visitation starting at 9:00 AM until service time. Burial will take place at Fairview Cemetery, Manistique, MI at a later date.
Ethel was born in Chicago in 1928 to Swedish immigrants, Albert and Elsie (Kullander) Ericson. She was always proud of her Swedish ancestry. Her father died when she was young and she moved with her mother and sister to the UP of Michigan to be near family, settling in Manistique. There she graduated from high school in 1946. She married Orvis Holm of Manistique on August 21, 1948 at Zion Lutheran Church. They were married until his death in 2007. Ethel held secretarial jobs throughout her work life, most recently in the Clinton County Zoning O ffice, retiring in 1987. After retirement, she and Orvis enjoyed winters in the Lady Lake area of Florida for several years.
She had many roles in her life: Girl Scout, senior class secretary, stenographer, wife, Cub Scout leader, 4-H leader, seamstress, master pie and cookie maker, church volunteer (in many capacities), quilter, bridge/card player, retail clerk, administrative assistant, knitter of mittens/Christmas stockings/baby things, coffee/chocolate/caramel corn/lemon meringue pie aficionado, and the most important, but most thankless role was 68 years of being a mom/grandmom. She thought she never did much extraordinary in her life, but she was always there for us, supporting, teaching, being strong, faithful and dependable, and leading by example. She had expectations of us and taught responsibility, compassion, perseverance, and excellence.
Ethel was a loving mother to Richard Holm (Cindy) & Julie Day (Joel) all of Holt, Sue Fess of St. Johns, and Chris Grimes of Wisconsin Rapids, WI; grandchildren, Erik Holm (Katie) of Maryland, Alissa Kitchens (Brian) of Georgia, Andrew Grimes, Emily Kraemer (Phillip) of Wisconsin, Troy Looney (Kylene Smale), Jessica Olin of St. Johns, Rachel & Caleb Day of Holt; great grandchildren, Aliyah Hethorn, Ashton Kohagen, Harper and Hadley Holm, Keelin Kitchens and Everett Kraemer. She was predeceased by her parents, a sister, Carol Carlson and her husband Gene, brother, Henning O. Erickson, stepfather, Henning J. Erickson all of Manistique, son in law, Larry Fess of St. Johns, and nephew/godson, David Carlson of Burt Lake, MI. In lieu of flowers memorials can be given to St. John's Lutheran Church Altar Guild 511 E. Sturgis St. Johns, MI 48879 or Zion Lutheran Church Restoration Fund 435 Oak St. Manistique, MI 49854. The family was assisted with these arrangements by Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, St. Johns.
"Her children arise and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praises her: "Many women do noble things, but you surpass them all". Proverbs 31:31
Published in Lansing State Journal from Feb. 21 to Mar. 1, 2020