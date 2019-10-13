|
|
Eugene B. Stauffer
Haslett - Eugene B. Stauffer passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 12, 2019, in his home and surrounded by his loving family. Born March 5, 1924 in Wayland, Iowa, Eugene was a proud Army veteran who served in the Pacific Arena during WWII.
He worked for MSU in Contract and Grant Administration for many years, and was a longtime Spartan fan. He was active in the Gideon's International and a longtime member of First Baptist Church of Okemos, serving as a Deacon and as an AWANA leader among other roles. Throughout his life, Eugene donated more than 25 gallons to the American Red Cross and he loved to spend time gardening around his home. Above all, his faith and his family were most important to him.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of McLaren Hospice for their incredible care over the last few months.
Eugene was preceded in death by his parents, Jacob and Bertha (Wenger) Stauffer; his eight brothers and one sister; his sons, Donald, Richard, Rodney, and Daryl Stauffer; and his granddaughter, Teresa Daniels.
He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 73 years, Helen (Orton); his children, Russell Stauffer, Gordon (Teri) Stauffer, and Sheila (Jeff) Wamhoff; his grandchildren, Amy (Lee), Matt, Ben, Chris, Heidi (Bryan), Amber, Bret (Kelsey), Ryan (Anna), Trevor, Jill, Brad, Mitch, and Kristen, 15 great-grandchildren; and his brother, Ervin Stauffer.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 11am at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes, East Chapel, 1730 E. Grand River Ave., in East Lansing. The family will receive friends on Friday, October 18, 2019 from 5pm until 7pm at the funeral home. Interment with Military Honors will follow in Glendale Cemetery in Okemos.
Memorial contributions may be made in Eugene's honor to the First Baptist Church of Okemos, 4684 Marsh Rd, Okemos, MI 48864, the Gideon's International, Ingham East Camp, PO Box 537, Okemos, MI 48805, or McLaren Homecare and Hospice, 2815 S. Pennsylvania Ave, Suite 4, Lansing, MI 48910. Online condolences may be expressed at www.greastlansing.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, 2019