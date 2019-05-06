|
Eugene "Gene" Dalebout
Grand Ledge - Passed away May 4, 2019 after a brief illness on the morning of Saturday, May 4, 2019, in Grand Ledge. He was born on March 11, 1928, to Jacob and Nellie (Buckner) in Detroit. In 1945, eager to contribute to the war effort, he quit high school to enlist. Although officially underage, he joined the U.S. Navy. WWII ended shortly afterward. In 1947, he returned to Detroit and finished high school. In 1957, he began working at McKesson Drug Company in Detroit and transferred to the Lansing Division the following year. He moved his family to Grand Ledge and that became their home. He was a top salesman for 33 years and made many close and lasting friendships with independent pharmacists throughout central Michigan. Gene and his wife Gloria loved to travel and visited at least 25 countries together. For many years, their winter vacations were spent in southern Spain. Gene was an active member of the Grand Ledge First United Methodist Church (GLFUMC) for 60 years.
Preceding him in death were his parents, his loving wife Gloria, and an infant son. He is survived by his daughter Susan Dalebout (Harry Levins), son Donald (Tammy), and granddaughters Katie Rose Dalebout and Emily and Kate Marie Schild. "Mr. Terrific" will be missed by many, many friends who held him dear. Rita Price will miss her best friend.
The family will receive friends from 4:00-8:00 pm on Tuesday, May 7, at Peters and Murray Funeral Home, Grand Ledge. A memorial service will be held at Grand Ledge United Methodist Church at 11:00 am on Wednesday, May 8. Memorial contributions may be sent to GLFUMC in Gene's name. Online condolences may be made at www.petersandmurrayfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on May 6, 2019