Eugene Herman "Gene" Thelen
Fowler - Eugene Herman "Gene" Thelen, age 86, of Fowler, MI, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020, at his home.
A Graveside Service will be held at Most Holy Trinity Cemetery, Fowler, MI, Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 10:30 A.M., with Rev. Fr. Dennis Howard officiating. Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 7, 2020 from 2-8 P.M. with family present from 2-4 & 6-8 P.M. and also on Monday, June 8, 2020 from 5-8 P.M. at Smith Family Funeral Homes - Goerge Chapel, Fowler.
Eugene was born in Westphalia, MI on April 9, 1934, the son of Edward and Clotilda (Miller) Thelen. Gene married Margaret Ulrich on September 8, 1956 at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Fowler.
Eugene was a member of Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, and also of the K of C. He was in the National Guard for 8 years and an Affiliate with the VFW Post #3733.
Gene had a love for music. He started his musical career at the age of 10 playing trumpet with Little Louie's orchestra. A few years later, he continued his 70 year musical career with the Mello Tones playing trumpet and guitar. He loved watching people dance while enjoying the music they played.
He drove school bus for Fowler Public Schools for many years and was also a special education teacher's aide. Gene was a lifelong farmer, an extremely hard worker, many times working two jobs to provide for his family which includes: his wife Margaret Thelen; sons: Jim Thelen, Jeff Thelen, Doug (LeeAnn) Thelen, Glen (Paula) Thelen; daughters: Laurie (Adam) Platte, Lynn (Joe) Cook, Mary Beth (Mark) Smith; 20 grandchildren and 5 great -grandchildren, brother Ken (Char) Thelen; sister-in-law Josephine Thelen and brother-in-law Roman Feldpausch. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his son Dean, grandsons: Ben and Zachary, sisters: Marina, Julie (Norbert), Dolores (Dick), Evelyn (Eugene), Ermaline (Ed), and brothers: Melvin (Mary), Leonard (Rose), Louis (Monica) and Clem (Josephine).
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Fowler VFW Post 3733, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or to the wishes of the family. Online condolences can be made at www.smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes - Goerge Chapel, Fowler, MI.
Published in Clinton County Community Newspapers from Jun. 5 to Jun. 14, 2020.