Eugene McCloy
Vermontville - Age 92, our loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather was called home to his Lord on June 14, 2020. Born January 19, 1928 in Lansing, MI. Eugene retired from Fisher-Body as an electrician after more than 30 years of service. He enjoyed golfing, archery, downhill skiing, gardening and he was amateur radio operator. Surviving are his 4 children, Kenneth McCloy, Kathleen McCloy, Colleen Swinehart, and Richard (Paula) McCloy; 3 grandchildren, Bethany King, Amber (Spencer) Sattler, and Aaron (Jacquelyn) McCloy; 11 great-grandchildren, Madison and Mark King; Bailey, Aaliyah, Lyrick, and Yosef Sattler; Easton, Cooper, Jessalyn, Addisyn, and Lilyana McCloy; and many nieces and nephews. Eugene was preceded by his wife of 68 years, Joan; son, Christopher Allen; parents, Fred & Myrtle (Dailey) McCloy; brothers, Vern and James "JC" and 4 sisters, Beatrice, Louise, Neva, and Wanda. Private Family Services will be conducted by Deacon Bob Bauer of St. Michael Catholic Church. Rite of committal will be at St. Joseph Cemetery. Contributions may be made to Hospice of Lansing, Alzheimer's Association or Hope Overflowing in memory of Eugene. Arrangements by Tiffany Funeral Home. Friends may visit the guest book at www.tiffanyfuneralhome.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.