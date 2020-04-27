|
Eugene (Gene) Richmond Glaser Jr.
Eugene (Gene) Richmond Glaser Jr., 69, passed away peacefully at his beloved home while walking his land on Friday, April 24, 2020. Since he'd be mad if we made everyone dress up, there will be a bonfire and memorial at a later date.
Gene was born on October 26, 1950, to Eugene Richmond Glaser and Jane Marie (Schmidt) Glaser in Owosso, Michigan. As the only boy in his family, Gene spent his childhood years in the Vernon area gleefully annoying his five sisters; Joan Witte; Carol (Gary) Cook; Barb (John) Lang; Mary Glaser; and Kathy (Dennis) Schmidt. He spent his summers growing up working at the business that his father and uncle built from the ground up, Glaser's Elevator& Lumber. Working with lumber inspired Gene's lifelong interest in woodworking and carpentry and instilled in him his strong work ethic.
After graduating from Corunna High School, Gene continued fueling his lifelong thirst for knowledge by enrolling at Michigan State University, where he went on to receive a bachelor's degree in biology with the goal of becoming a nurse. After graduating from MSU, Gene served three years in the U.S. Army. During training at Fort Riley, Kansas, some friends set Gene up with a sassy redhead named Carol after deciding the two were made for each other. It turns out they were right — after their first date, Gene and Carol never looked back. They were married at the Justice of the Peace on July 19, 1974 in their finest cut-off shorts.
Once Gene's time with the Army was complete, the young couple came back to Michigan to start their life together. They both attended Lansing Community College to earn their nursing certificates. Gene's nursing career spanned 40 years, with many spent at Sparrow Health System. Treating his patients with kindness and compassion was a matter of great pride to Gene.
They eventually settled in Perry, where Gene and Carol bought 10 acres of land that many friends and family would grow to know and love. They started off living in a small trailer on the property (that they joked was occupied by more mice than people) as they set about the formidable task of building a home for their family. As true lovers of nature, they nurtured the land for over 40 years together — and built a homestead to be proud of. When the time is right, his ashes will be spread there so he can be laid to rest on the land he loved.
Gene was proud to watch his two daughters, Anna Platte and Sarah Elsenheimer, grow to be successful adults, and was happy to welcome his new sons, Jerry and Travis, his grandson, Tate, and his granddogs, Zeke and Indy, to his family with open arms. Many were added along the way that may not be related, but are certainly considered family.
Never one to sit around, Gene always had a project (or five) that he was either actively working on or thinking through. His family has no doubt that as soon as he gets done waiting with the others on the Group W bench, he's probably got some projects lined up for his new lodgings. We would expect nothing less.
Keep on truckin'.
Arrangements were entrusted to Hillcrest Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be sent to the family at McGeehanFH.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020